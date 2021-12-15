Vijay Diwas: Pakistan along with 93000 soldiers surrendered before Indian forces

India celebrates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war on December 16 as Vijay Diwas. On this day in 1971, the then chief of the Pakistani army, General Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 soldiers surrendered unconditionally to the Indian Army. This historic event had paved the way for the creation of two pieces of Pakistan and a new country Bangladesh.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces, which also comprised Indian Army personnel.

Whenever Pakistan has tried to collide with India, the Indian army has taught it a tough lesson. Pakistan fought four wars with India since partition and each time it had to face defeat. But the was of 1971 was the biggest defeat for Pakistan. In this war, India divided Pakistan into two pieces. On this day 93,000 soldiers of Pakistan surrendered before the Indian Army.

Why did the India-Pakistan war happen?

Significantly, the biggest reason for the 1971 war was the atrocities of the Pakistani army on East Pakistan. In December 1970, lakhs of troubled Bengali speaking people were taking refuge in India. On 27 March 1971, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gave India's support to the independence of East Pakistan. After this the whole of East Pakistan stood up against the atrocities of General Yahya Khan and the Pakistani army.

Mitra Vahini i.e. Indian Army had entered the field to support the Bengali Jana Sena Mukti Vahini. Despite political pressure to start the war immediately, then Army Chief Sam Manekshaw waited for the right time to attack Pakistan and in the first 3 days of the war, India destroyed both the Air Force and Navy of East Pakistan.