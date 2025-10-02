Vijaya Dashmi: Viral poster irks Samajwadi Party, lodges complaint

Noida, Oct 2 While the nation celebrates Dussehra, an objectionable poster circulating on social media heated up the political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The matter escalated into a bigger row as Samajwadi Party (SP) workers, furious over the poster’s subtle references, reached the police station in Noida to lodge an official complaint.

The poster, which kicked up a row, pertained to the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi and has tacit references to Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

This apparently riled up his supporters and party workers, who lodged a protest at the Sector-24 police station and also raised slogans outside the police station. They also submitted a complaint to the police demanding strict action against the accused.

The poster had gone viral as it was being shared and commented upon by scores of netizens.

The poster depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing a havan (fire ritual), while the caption read, "Whenever Dharma is established, the demons face trouble."

Apart from this, the poster also contained images of Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, allegedly depicted as "demons."

This sparked widespread anger and outrage among the SP workers.

A delegation of workers, led by the SP district president, reached the Sector-24 police station in Noida. The activists raised slogans outside the police station, stating that such posters spread hatred in society.

In a memorandum submitted to the police, SP leaders stated that the poster was allegedly created and shared by a young man from Chaura village in Noida.

The complaint stated that this act was deliberately committed with the intention of polluting the city's atmosphere and spreading political hatred. They demanded that a case be filed against the person immediately and that strict action be taken.

SP workers further warned that if timely action is not taken, they will be forced to launch a widespread movement.

The police took their complaint and assured them that an investigation would be conducted and that due action would be taken in the matter.

