Vijayawada doctors demand judicial inquiry into death of veterinary department deputy director

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 : Doctors in Vijaywada staged a protest on Friday demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of Dr Acchenna, Deputy Director of the veterinary department in a hospital in Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada district as they suspect he was murdered.

A memorial event for Dr Acchenna was held in Vijayawada which was attended by mal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju and Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga.

During the event, an argument took place between the Minister and the protesting doctors. The doctors suspected Dr Acchenna was murdered and demanded justice.

MRPS leader krishna Madiga said, "I heard the news about the death of Dr Acchenna while I was in Bengaluru through the newspapers."

He added that he suspects Dr Acchenna was murdered. "Dr Acchenna was working in Kadapa and his family stays in Kunrool. I met his family members. I suspect Acchenna was murdered. I have doubts about his death. I visited the incident spot and have also spoken to the SP of the Annamaya and Kadapa districts.

Reportedly Dr Acchenna's son lodged a missing complaint at the police station. But the police asked him to remove the director's name from the complaint. The police weren't ready to file the FIR unless he removed the name.

"I am appealing to the mal Husbandry minister to take necessary action on the issue. All evidence is clear and my appeal is to conduct a transparent enquiry into Achhenna's death", said Krishna Madiga.

He also alleged that the police didn't take any action though Dr Acchenna was missing even after his son reported it.

mal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju said, "This is our family. We will go together. I will discuss this matter with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. I pay tributes to Dr Acchhena. Jagan Reddy government will stand with the family."

Earlier on March 14 Dr Achhena went missing. Later on, he was found dead, said the police.

