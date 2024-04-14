Vijayawada police file case of attempted murder for attack on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada, April 14 Vijayawada police on Sunday registered a case of attempt to murder against unknown persons in connection with last night's attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy while he was campaigning in the district.

A case under the Indian Penal Code's Section 307 was registered at AS Nagar Police Station on a complaint by YSR Congress Party MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone in the Ajit Singh Nagar area. Doctors immediately provided first aid to him.

The Chief Minister, who is currently on his "Memantha Siddham Yatra", was standing on the special campaign bus to greet people when he was attacked. Srinivasa Rao, the Vijayawada West MLA, who was standing next to Jagan Mohan Reddy, also sustained an injury in his left eye.

Following doctors' advice, Jagan Mohan Reddy was taken to the Vijayawada Government Hospital.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the attack took place near Vivekananda School around 8.30 p.m. Police took up the investigation into the incident, which has triggered a war of words between leaders of the YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Srinivas Rao said when lakhs of people were gathering in support of Jagan Mohan Reddy, some miscreants saw an opportunity and deliberately attacked him. The power supply was cut off at that time, and they seized the opportunity to carry out the attack.

He alleged that TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu is unable to tolerate the overwhelming support for Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is why he and his associates resorted to such cheap tricks. This behaviour is completely unjustified, and it is distressing to witness the Chief Minister being attacked in this manner, he said adding that Naidu should be held accountable.

"Despite the overwhelming support for CM Jagan in both the east and central constituencies of Vijayawada, alliances have been formed against him. There have been malicious attempts, joining hands with the Congress and the Communist party," the MLA alleged. He claimed that 10 surveys have been conducted, all of which clearly indicate that the YSRCP will sweep the 2024 polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor