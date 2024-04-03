Vijender Singh, Boxer and Congress Leader, Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Vijender Singh, India’s first Olympic medallist in boxing and a Congress leader, joined the BJP on Wednesday, April 3 at the party headquarters in Delhi.

"I have joined BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people," said Singh after joining BJP.

"I have joined BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people," said Singh after joining BJP.

Singh comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the state he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Boxer & Congress leader Vijender Singh joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi

Singh unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate. For the last few days, his name has been making the rounds as the party’s nominee from Mathura, where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini is contesting again.