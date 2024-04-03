Vijender Singh, Boxer and Congress Leader, Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 3, 2024 03:10 PM2024-04-03T15:10:21+5:302024-04-03T15:10:40+5:30
Vijender Singh, India’s first Olympic medallist in boxing and a Congress leader, joined the BJP on Wednesday, April 3 at the party headquarters in Delhi.
"I have joined BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people," said Singh after joining BJP.
#WATCH | After joining BJP, Boxer Vijender Singh says, "I have joined BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people..."#LokSabhaElections2024https://t.co/OCa2lP2gkcpic.twitter.com/vdgCjdGWrz— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024
Singh comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the state he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
#WATCH | Boxer & Congress leader Vijender Singh joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/5fqOt9KIcp— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024
Singh unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate. For the last few days, his name has been making the rounds as the party's nominee from Mathura, where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini is contesting again.