Vikas Dubey's Lucknow house seized

Lucknow, July 22 The Lucknow property of gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the massacre of eight policemen in the Bikru village in July 2020 in Kanpur, has been seized.

The police have taken this action in the case under the Gangster Act registered against him.

According to Alok Rai, Inspector in-charge of Krishna Nagar in Lucknow, Vikas Dubey has a house in Inderlok Nagar. A gangster case was registered against him at Krishna Nagar police station.

In May, the police had pasted a notice to auction the property after getting the legal formalities completed.

"The police team reached Vikas Dubey's house on Thursday evening and seized the property," he said.

The sealing action has been taken on the instructions of Kanpur District Magistrate. There are dozens of cases registered against him in Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey, along with his henchmen, had opened fire on the police team that went to Bikru in July 2020, in which eight policemen were killed.

Vikas Dubey was later arrested by the STF from Madhya Pradesh and then killed in an encounter while trying to escape.

In May this year, the police had seized Vikas Dubey's property worth Rs 67 crore in Kanpur.

