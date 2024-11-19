Vikram Gowda Killed: Karnataka’s Most Wanted Maoist Leader Shot Dead in Police Encounter In Udupi

In a significant breakthrough, top Naxal commander Vikram Gowda was shot dead during an anti-Naxal operation in Hebri Kabvinale, near Sitambailu in Karkala Taluk, Udupi district. Gowda, who had been active in areas like Sringeri, Narasimharaja Pura, Karkala, and Udupi, had eluded police capture for over two decades.

According to authorities, the Anti-Naxal Forces (ANF) had intensified combing operations in response to increased Naxalite activity in the region. Acting on credible intelligence about Gowda’s movements, police launched a targeted operation that led to his death. However, three of his associates managed to flee during the encounter, prompting the continuation of combing efforts in the area, as confirmed by state Home Minister Parameshwara.

Vikram Gowda had long been a prime target for police, who had tracked his movements multiple times over the years but failed to apprehend him. "This is a major success for law enforcement, as he had evaded capture for 20 years despite several operations being launched against him," the minister stated. The hunt for his fleeing associates remains underway.

