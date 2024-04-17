Viksit Bharat Ambassadors event is a great initiative towards nation-building, say Art of Living volunteers

New Delhi, April 17 Viksit Bharat Ambassadors event is a path-breaking initiative to unite the efforts and endeavour of citizens, for working towards a common cause of ‘developed India by 2047’, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the volunteers of the Art of Living Foundation.

The volunteers speaking to IANS ahead of the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors event in Bengaluru on Wednesday, said that such movement is the need of the hour and it will work wonders towards nation-building.

The event titled, “An Evening of Music and Meditation with Viksit Bharat Ambassadors,” on the joyous occasion of Ram Navami, will see Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaking to thousands of participants, this evening, on its significance and how one can contribute to the drive.

Utkarsh Agarwal, a volunteer with the Art of Living Foundation, sharing his views with IANS said that the country has witnessed fast and robust growth in the past ten years, especially in the digital sector.

“UPI has proved India’s mettle in the digital space while railways and infrastructure are also growing by leaps and bounds. The credit for much of this goes to Narendra Modi’s foresighted leadership,” he said.

He also urged the youth to join the campaign for building ‘Viksit Bharat’. He said that the Viksit Bharat Ambassador event rightly conveys the message of Viksit Bharat vision and also called upon the organisers to arrange more such meet-ups for developing into a larger movement.

Shweta, working as Faculty with the Art of Living Foundation, said that this event will motivate the youths to work for a common cause and added, “This just can’t rest on the shoulders of any one individual.”

“Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up is a great initiative towards nation-building and is the need of the hour. I am glad that the Art of Living Foundation is contributing to the drive,” she said.

“Prime Minister is inspiring all generations including youth to become part of this initiative. Under his vision and leadership, we are getting inspired and it’s our firm belief that India will soon become a superpower,” said Shweta, who has been associated with the Art of Living Foundation for decades.

