Viksit Bharat Ambassadors show of support for PM Modi with book launch and VBA T-shirts

New Delhi, May 22 The Viksit Bharat Ambassador (VBA) meet-up programmes, held across multiple cities in the past few months, has sought to encourage and rope in young students and professionals as 'ambassadors of change' in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.

While the city gears up for polling on May 25, many students of Delhi University came out to show their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also enlighten city residents about the ground-breaking initiatives in the past ten years, Viskit Bharat 2047 mission in particular.

The students, numbering in hundreds, assembled at Delhi's Khan Market area on Wednesday and distributed copies of book titled 'Man with the Mission 2047'.

The book unravels PM Modi's relentless efforts to reshape India and provide insights into his visionary future roadmap.

"Our motive is to educate and inform the public about the trailblazing initiatives under PM Modi-led government, from 2014 to 2024 and how PM Modi's vision for 2047 for Bharat has enthused and excited the youngsters," said one of the students.

Another student said that the book details the roadmap for developed India by 2047 and added that firm leadership backed by citizens' support will lay the foundation for a bright and prosperous nation.

The book has been authored by Rahul Mehta, an acclaimed writer.

He is an ardent admirer of PM Modi's work.

He has also been associated with BJP's election campaign for the last 25 years.

The students, while presenting the book to residents, also informed the citizens about India's journey from sanitation to space accomplishments, from cooking gas to semi-conductor and drones and more.

In a similar incident, many students and working professionals wore Viksit Bharat Ambassadors T-shirts and showed their support for PM Modi in Dwarka poll rally.

They expressed confidence in '2047 vision for Bharat' and said their participation in India's growth story will help realise the dream in shorter tenure than anticipated.

"We are here to support PM Modi's dream of a developed India by 2047. We also want India to become a developed nation as soon as possible," says one of the student and Viksit Bharat Ambassador at PM Modi's rally.

