Villagers pelt stones at K'taka forest authorities after elephant's capture

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) Feb 24 Villagers in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district pelted stones at forest authorities following the capture of a wild elephant that had earlier killed two people, saying that the officials should also catch the other tuskers who have been troubling them.

The incident which came to light on Friday, took place at a time when the authorities were celebrating their success at capturing the wild tusker, according to witnesses.

The villagers demanded the authorities to stay back and catch the other trouble-making elephants in the area.

Following an argument between the two sides, the villagers then started pelting stones at the officers and also tried to assault them.

Two police vehicles, one jeep attached to the forest department and a vehicle belonging to a forest official were damaged.

Tension continued in the region and authorities have reported the matter to the senior officers and are awaiting for their direction to initiate an action in this regard.

On February 20, the now-captured wild elephant killed a 21-year-old woman and 52-year-old man in Naila near Renjiladi village in Kadaba taluk.

The incidentled to a public outburst against the forest authorities.

The authorities had roped in five tamed elephants and launched an operation to catch the wild tusker.

They had also used drones to track the elephant.

