Villagers shave head of woman; blacken her face, parade her in village

In Bihar's Darbhanga, a woman has been convicted of being a prostitute and punished in the Taliban style. A video of a woman being executed in a Taliban-style manner in Chhapkahi village of Pakhi Jhajra Panchayat in Kusheshwarsthan West Block of Darbhanga has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the villagers shaving off the woman's head and painting one side of her face black, taking her procession from the village. At the same time, the youths of the village are constantly insulting and abusing her while she is being dragged out of the village.

People first take the woman to the village, then she is released outside the village boundaries. Meanwhile, when someone asked what was wrong, the young man called the woman a prostitute.

Someone posted this whole video on social media, then it went viral.

The whole matter was also discussed in the village panchayat, in which the incident was suppressed. According to the information received, the woman is a daughter-in-law of the same village and this incident has taken place as villagers claimed she was characterless. The entire case is said to be known to the police station officers, but to date no action has been taken at the administrative level.