Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed Delhi's new Lt Governor replaces Anil Baijal

Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi."Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," reads a statement of Press Secretary to the President.A retired civil servant, Mr Baijal had taken over as Lieutenant Governor in December 2016 following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

However, his over five-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP dispensation over administrative jurisdiction and governance-related issues, including one in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers staged a dharna at the LG office in 2018. Vinai Kumar Saxena is the Chairman of Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), an Organization under the Ministry of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprise, Govt. of India responsible for generating employment opportunities in rural areas through implementing Khadi & Village Industry programmes.

