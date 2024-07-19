Vinay Mohan Kwatra Appointed As Next Ambassador of India to USA
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 19, 2024 12:05 PM2024-07-19T12:05:32+5:302024-07-19T12:05:56+5:30
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India ...
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the United States of America on Friday, July 19. "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," said MEA.Open in app