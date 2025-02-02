Vintage car rally encourages Delhiites to vote in large numbers

New Delhi, Feb 2 A 'Vintage Drive for Voter Awareness' was organised on Sunday by the New Delhi District Election Office with classic vehicles displaying banners and slogans encouraging voters to cast their ballot in large numbers in the Assembly election on February 5.

The drive was flagged off from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, by Hirdesh Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, and R. Alice Vaz, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.

The 'Vintage Drive' featured a procession of classic cars, symbolising the rich heritage of India's democracy and the enduring value of each citizen's vote.

The official said this unique approach aimed to captivate the public's attention and underscore the importance of active electoral participation.

The event was attended by Sunny Kumar Singh, District Election Officer; Devesh Kumar Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Parveen Kumar, Gold Medalist at the Paris Paralympics, and Rohit Tokas, Commonwealth Bronze Medalist.

On Saturday evening, the Delhi election office organised a spectacular 'Projection Mapping Show' at India Gate, celebrating the spirit of democracy and encouraging voter participation in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from the public, with citizens gathering to witness the stunning display of lights, visuals, and messages on India Gate promoting electoral awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO R. Alice Vaz stated that this event reflects our commitment to ensuring maximum voter participation in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The CEO said, "Democracy thrives when every voice is heard, and every vote matters. As we approach the polling day on February 5, I urge every eligible voter to step out and cast their vote, making their voice count in shaping the future of our city."

The turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly election stood at 62.82 per cent, 4.65 per cent lower than 67.47 per cent in 2015. In 2013, the turnout was 66.02 per cent, 8.42 per cent higher than 2008's 57.6 per cent.

Voting to pick a new 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8.

The final tally of electors in Delhi stands at 1.56 crore. A total of 83.76 lakh males, 72.36 lakh females and 2.39 lakh first-time voters aged between 18-19 years will be voting, among others.

A total of 13,766 polling stations will be set up at 2,696 locations in the city.

At least 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers will be deployed for the smooth conduct of the election. A total of 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel and 19,000 Home Guards will be pressed into service.

