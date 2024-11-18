Violence in Manipur: Woman and Young Girl's Bodies Found Floating In Barak River Amid Community Clashes

The unrest in Manipur has taken a grave turn, with rising tensions between the Meitei community, which constitutes around 53% of the population and primarily resides in the valley, and the Kuki community, a tribal group from the hills. Recent developments have further deepened the crisis, highlighting the scale of violence and human tragedy. As per the recent update by TOI decomposed bodies of an unclothed woman and a young girl were discovered stuffed in a gunny sack and washed ashore in the Barak River in South Assam on Sunday.

This horrifying find came shortly after mob violence erupted in Manipur, triggered by the discovery of six corpses believed to belong to three women and three children reported missing from a relief camp in violence-hit Jiribam. Adding to the turmoil, two more bodies were discovered in Assam’s Cachar district: one at Chirighat and another at Singerband III.

This followed a night of arson and mob attacks targeting the homes of 13 MLAs, including nine from the BJP, in the Imphal Valley. Even as the violence appeared to subside, fresh unrest flared up with a mob vandalizing the ancestral house of BJP MLA Kongkham Robindro in Imphal West on Sunday evening. His other house in the district was attacked the night before. Homes of prominent leaders, including PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam and several BJP and Congress legislators, were also vandalized or burned down.To contain the violence, authorities imposed an indefinite curfew and internet ban across the Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts.

Police arrested 23 individuals involved in ransacking and arson. Seized items included a .32 pistol, seven rounds of ammunition, and eight mobile phones. Meanwhile, eight civilians were injured as the Army and Assam Rifles conducted flag marches in violence-hit areas. CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh arrived in Imphal to oversee security measures.In Jiribam, where the unrest began on November 7 with the alleged rape and murder of a tribal woman, the violence escalated after a November 11 encounter in which security forces killed 10 suspected Hmar “militants.” Tribal leaders allege widespread attacks, including the burning of at least five churches, a school, a fuel pump, and 14 Kuki-Zo homes. The ongoing violence has resulted in unimaginable suffering. A family member of six missing individuals from the Jiribam relief camp confirmed his worst fears—his wife, two children, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and nephew were all murdered.

The victims were allegedly killed in captivity by suspected tribal militants after being taken hostage during the chaos following the November 11 gunfight. Tribal groups, including Kuki-Zo and Hmar organizations, have claimed that the 10 men killed by security forces were “volunteers” tasked with defending their villages from intrusions. The violence in Manipur has drawn national attention, with political leaders and parties criticizing the state government for its inability to control the situation. The Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) has withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, citing its failure to resolve the crisis. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge remarked that under BJP rule, Manipur is neither "ek" (unified) nor "safe."