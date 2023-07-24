VIP vehicles to be 'named and shamed' for wrong parking in UP

Lucknow, July 24 The Lucknow police will now begin 'Naming and Shaming' of VVIPs and government vehicles parked in any of the 11 designated 'no parking zones' in the city, a police officer said.

The police have imposed 'No Parking Zone' on 11 major arteries from July 24 after carrying out a proper awareness drive.

Some of these areas include Hazratganj, Alambagh, Mahanagar, Gomti Nagar, Chowk and Gautam Palli.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Upendra Agarwal said that police have observed that most often, it is the government vehicles which are law breakers.

"We have decided that if any government vehicle is found in the designated 'No Parking Zone' on the chosen spots, then strict action will be initiated against them," he added.

"We will publicise about the government vehicles found parked on the no parking zone of these 11 road stretches and will also write to the department concerned to which the vehicle belongs to," said Agarwal.

He added that for the first time, traffic police have acquired some cranes for towing the vehicles and these will be managed, administered and handled by the Traffic Police department.

Until now LMC cranes used to tow vehicles which were outsourced to private companies.

"These cranes will have proper cameras and will ensure no harm is caused to the vehicle and also a proper picture is clicked of the place from where it is lifted," said the officer.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor