Viral stunt driver gets 'ticket to fame' from Delhi Police

New Delhi, April 5 The Delhi Police have taken cognizance of a viral video showing dangerous stunts being performed in a Mahindra Scorpio with tinted glass, on the city's busy roads and issued various challans to the SUV driver, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that acting swiftly on viral "videos of stunt driving" on twitter, a man identified as Anshul Chaudhary, a resident of Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, was nabbed by Shastri Park police station team.

The accused was prosecuted under relevant sections of the MV Act, with a challan amounting to approximately Rs 12,000. “He committed the crime of creating reels to upload them on social media platforms in order to become famous,” said the DCP.

On Wednesday, videos of a black Mahindra Scorpio SUV, with tinted glass, performing dangerous stunts on a busy road went viral on Twitter.

"Taking cognizance of the same, a police team immediately alerted concerned SHOs to keep track of the movement of the said vehicle in their areas. A black Mahindra Scorpio SUV, with a fancy registration number plate and Z-black tinted glass, was intercepted by the team,” said the DCP.

The vehicle is taken to Shastri Park police station.

