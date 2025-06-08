Virudhunagar fire: CM Stalin announces compensation for victim, probe ordered

Chennai, June 8 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the family of a worker who died in a fire at a private explosives manufacturing unit in Mettukundu village in the state's Virudhunagar district.

The victim, identified as Sangili, 45, son of Mokkaichami and a resident of Therku Street, Kullursandhai in Aruppukottai, sustained severe burn injuries in the incident and later succumbed at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

In a statement, Stalin said he was “deeply pained” by the tragic death and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The ex-gratia will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The fire broke out around Saturday afternoon at the unit located in Mettukundu, a village known for housing several licensed fireworks and explosives units. Preliminary reports suggest that the blaze may have been triggered by the mishandling of volatile materials during production, though an official investigation is underway.

Fire and rescue services rushed to the scene and brought the flames under control, preventing further casualties.

This incident has once again brought focus on safety lapses and poor enforcement of industrial regulations in the fireworks and explosives sector, particularly in the Virudhunagar belt — a region infamous for frequent accidents in its thriving but dangerous pyrotechnics industry. The area has witnessed multiple fatal incidents in recent years, with recurring calls for stringent safety norms and better oversight.

Authorities have launched an inquiry into the cause of the fire, and the district administration has been directed to inspect the compliance status of all operational units in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, local activists and worker unions have demanded that the government intensify inspections and ensure safer working conditions for labourers employed in such high-risk industries. The Chief Minister assured that appropriate action will be taken against those found negligent and emphasised the government’s commitment to worker safety.

