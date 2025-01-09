Visa-Free Travel for Indians: List of 57 Countries You Can Visit

Traveling abroad is a dream for many, but the process of obtaining a visa often becomes a major hurdle. The lengthy procedure of applying, attending interviews, and awaiting approval can be frustrating. However, Indian passport holders have a reason to cheer they can travel to 57 countries without a prior visa!

According to the Henley Passport Power Index, the Indian passport ranks 122nd globally, allowing visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a total of 57 countries.

What is Visa-Free Travel?

Visa-free travel means Indian citizens can enter certain countries without the need to apply for a visa in advance. In some cases, countries offer a visa-on-arrival facility, allowing visitors to obtain a visa at the airport upon arrival, making the process hassle-free.

Countries Offering Visa-Free or Visa-On-Arrival Access to Indian Citizens

Barbados Bhutan Bolivia British Virgin Islands Burundi Cambodia Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands Cook Islands Djibouti Dominica Ethiopia Fiji Grenada Guinea-Bissau Haiti Indonesia Iran Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Laos Macau (SAR China) Madagascar Malaysia Maldives Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Micronesia Montserrat Mozambique Myanmar Nepal Niue Palau Island Qatar Rwanda Samoa Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia Sri Lanka Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Vanuatu Zimbabwe

Popular Tourist Destinations

Among these countries, the Maldives, Thailand, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka are particularly favored by travelers for their stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture.

Important Tips for Visa-Free Travel

Check Updates: The list of visa-free countries can change periodically. Always verify the latest information on the Ministry of External Affairs website before planning your trip.

Visa on Arrival: Some countries provide visa-on-arrival services; ensure you carry the necessary documents.

Travel Insurance: It’s always advisable to have travel insurance for unforeseen situations.

Entry Requirements: Even for visa-free travel, countries may have specific entry conditions, such as a valid return ticket or proof of sufficient funds.