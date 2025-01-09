Visa-Free Travel for Indians: List of 57 Countries You Can Visit

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 9, 2025 03:13 PM2025-01-09T15:13:01+5:302025-01-09T15:14:07+5:30

Traveling abroad is a dream for many, but the process of obtaining a visa often becomes a major hurdle. ...

Visa-Free Travel for Indians: List of 57 Countries You Can Visit | Visa-Free Travel for Indians: List of 57 Countries You Can Visit

Visa-Free Travel for Indians: List of 57 Countries You Can Visit

Traveling abroad is a dream for many, but the process of obtaining a visa often becomes a major hurdle. The lengthy procedure of applying, attending interviews, and awaiting approval can be frustrating. However, Indian passport holders have a reason to cheer they can travel to 57 countries without a prior visa!

According to the Henley Passport Power Index, the Indian passport ranks 122nd globally, allowing visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a total of 57 countries.

What is Visa-Free Travel?
Visa-free travel means Indian citizens can enter certain countries without the need to apply for a visa in advance. In some cases, countries offer a visa-on-arrival facility, allowing visitors to obtain a visa at the airport upon arrival, making the process hassle-free.

Countries Offering Visa-Free or Visa-On-Arrival Access to Indian Citizens

  1. Barbados
  2. Bhutan
  3. Bolivia
  4. British Virgin Islands
  5. Burundi
  6. Cambodia
  7. Cape Verde Islands
  8. Comoro Islands
  9. Cook Islands
  10. Djibouti
  11. Dominica
  12. Ethiopia
  13. Fiji
  14. Grenada
  15. Guinea-Bissau
  16. Haiti
  17. Indonesia
  18. Iran
  19. Jamaica
  20. Jordan
  21. Kazakhstan
  22. Kenya
  23. Kiribati
  24. Laos
  25. Macau (SAR China)
  26. Madagascar
  27. Malaysia
  28. Maldives
  29. Marshall Islands
  30. Mauritania
  31. Mauritius
  32. Micronesia
  33. Montserrat
  34. Mozambique
  35. Myanmar
  36. Nepal
  37. Niue
  38. Palau Island
  39. Qatar
  40. Rwanda
  41. Samoa
  42. Senegal
  43. Seychelles
  44. Sierra Leone
  45. Somalia
  46. Sri Lanka
  47. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  48. Saint Lucia
  49. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  50. Tanzania
  51. Thailand
  52. Timor-Leste
  53. Trinidad and Tobago
  54. Tuvalu
  55. Vanuatu
  56. Zimbabwe

Popular Tourist Destinations
Among these countries, the Maldives, Thailand, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka are particularly favored by travelers for their stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture.

Important Tips for Visa-Free Travel
Check Updates: The list of visa-free countries can change periodically. Always verify the latest information on the Ministry of External Affairs website before planning your trip.
Visa on Arrival: Some countries provide visa-on-arrival services; ensure you carry the necessary documents.
Travel Insurance: It’s always advisable to have travel insurance for unforeseen situations.
Entry Requirements: Even for visa-free travel, countries may have specific entry conditions, such as a valid return ticket or proof of sufficient funds.

Open in app
Tags :indiaVisaPassport departmentNational news