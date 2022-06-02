Visakhapatnam: Fire breaks out in warehouse, 7 sustain burn injuries

A massive fire broke out at a private shipping company's warehouse located near Pedagantyada on Gangavaram Port road in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night.

As per the preliminary information, seven persons were injured and they were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Of the seven, the condition of four persons was said to be critical.

Inspector of New Port Police Station, Ramu said tothat seven people got injured in the incident and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, fire fighting officials have reached the spot and fire dousing operations are underway.

The police is yet to ascertain the cause of the incident.

More details are awaited on the incident.

Earlier, a conveyor belt caught fire at a loader of Vedanta Private Limited in Vizag Port Trust (VPT) on Monday evening. No causalities or injuries were reported. Port workers suspect that the fire erupted due to a rupture or a short circuit.

( With inputs from ANI )

