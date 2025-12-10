Visakhapatnam: Huge Fire Breaks Out in Radha Beach Residency on Beach Road

A huge fire broke out in an apartment on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday morning, December 10. Firefighters and local police rushed to the spot after locals informed the fire department.

Police and firefighters are working to control the blaze and in a rescue operation. According to the information, the blaze erupted on the 6th floor of the Radha Beach Residency, located opposite to the beach. The cause of the incident is currently unknown. More details awaited.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in an apartment on Beach Road in Vishakhapatnam. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/kZAfCt4LvJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 10, 2025

A video shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows black smoke blowing out the window of the said flat.