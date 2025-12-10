Mumbai Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Minor Boy in Kandivali

A shocking incident from Kandivali (West), Mumbai, has raised serious concerns after a 5-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to an attempted sexual assault. Acting on a complaint filed by the child’s mother, police took custody of a 16-year-old boy from the neighbourhood, who has since been sent to the Dongri Juvenile Home.

According to police sources, the victim lives with her parents in Kandivali. The accused, also a minor and a neighbour of the child, has been taken into custody as a Juvenile in Conflict with Law (JCL).

In her complaint, the child’s mother alleged that the 16-year-old boy assaulted her daughter near their residence. The child was first taken to a local hospital in Kandivali and later shifted to Nair Hospital for specialised care. Officials have stated that her condition is stable and she is currently receiving treatment.

The incident occurred within the same residential locality where both the victim and the accused live and are known to each other. After the matter came to light, senior police officers reached the spot and inspected the scene.

Police have launched a detailed investigation and assured that all necessary legal procedures are being followed.