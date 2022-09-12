Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train derailed in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special train (No. 08551) has been derailed mid-way between Jeypore and Chatriput stations in Odisha, a railway official said.

"After passing Jeypore station, one sleeper class and three general coaches got derailed on Monday afternoon. There were no casualties or injuries as the trollies of the train just derailed on to sleepers," said an official of East Coast Railway (ECoR).

Accident relief trains have been ordered to proceed to site, officers are also rushed to the site for immediate restoration operations.

"Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) (Infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other officers are monitoring the relief operations. Alternate transport arrangements are made for the stranded passengers," he informed.

