Visakhapatnam: Sea phase of MILAN 22 concludes

The sea phase of the 11th edition of MILAN that witnessed participation of 26 ships, one submarine and 21 aircraft, concluded on Friday.

A series of complex and advanced exercises were undertaken in all three dimensions of Naval operations to enhance compatibility, interoperability, mutual understanding and maritime cooperation amongst the partner Navies.

The closing ceremony of MILAN 22 was held in a unique format with Commanding Officers of participating ships arriving by helicopters and boats onboard INS Jalashwa at anchorage. Six foreign ships attended the closing ceremony in virtual mode. The ceremony was presided over by RAdm Sanjay Bhalla, NM, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

The ceremony included a debrief of the exercises conducted at sea. Commanding Officers of participating countries expressed their appreciation for the well-conducted harbour and sea phase of MILAN 22.

The Sea Phase of MILAN 2022 was held between March 1-4 aiming to enhance interoperability and maritime cooperation, and share best practices amongst the participating navies. It included weapon firings, seamanship evolutions, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, cross deck helicopter landings, simulation of complex operational scenarios and tactical manoeuvres.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor