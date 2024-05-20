'Vishesh Sampark Abhiyaan' engages special category of citizens, Union Minister shares insights on workaholic PM

New Delhi, May 20 A Vishesh Sampark Abhiyaan (Special Outreach Campaign) organised at Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's residence during the weekend, saw the participation of a special category of citizens including retired Defence Services chiefs, retired High Court judges, ex-bureaucrats and former diplomats.

The group of eminent citizens, hosted by the Union Minister and MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the former's residence were impressed upon about the milestone achievements and trendsetting initiatives taken in the last 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and were also informed about PM Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, later speaking to IANS, gave some valuable insights into the intricacies of Council of Ministers meetings and shared how PM Modi's workaholic nature motivates his colleagues for better output.

"Sometimes, the meeting of Council of Ministers extends beyond 6-7 hours. The Prime Minister not only pays attention to details but also shares his views and feedback after such marathon meetings. Every month, PM Modi reviews progress of various departments by taking updates from the concerned secretaries on PRAGATI forum," Hardeep Singh Puri told IANS.

Notably, the Vishesh Sampark Abhiyaan, also dubbed as 'Dinner pe charcha' is an attempt to win over the support of retired bureaucrats, retired judges, Army veterans and more.

On Monday, the Union Minister's official X handle also shared some reviews of Modi government's works by the Army veterans.

Major Gen S.P. Sinha (Retd.) spoke about the enhanced morale of security personnel and increased trust of armed force chiefs in the government.

"Better equipment profiles, reduced dependency on imports, the creation of a defence industrial base, greater operational freedom and more decisive responses to threats mark a stark contrast to the pre-2014 era," he said.

Major General S.P. Rai, AVSM, highlighted how Modi government played a pivotal role in simplifying the lives of veterans while at the same time bolstering the morale of defence forces.

Sunil Kumar Gulati, a retired IAS officer, showered praise on Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to poor families.

"This is Modi ki guarantee," he said, with fellow retired personnel nodding in the affirmative.

