Vishnu Deo Sai elected new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Vishnu Deo Sai was named as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The BJP had won the recently concluded assembly elections in the state of Chhattisgarh and won the state back by defeating Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government.Vishnu Deo Sai won the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 from Kunkuri.

Sai was the Chhattisgarh state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2020 to 2022. He was also the Minister of State (MoS) for Steel, Mines, Labour and Employment during the first Narendra Modi Cabinet. Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. Sai defeated Congress candidates Pushpa Devi Singh, Rampukar Singh, Hridayaram Rathiya and Arti Singh respectively in these elections. Sai won two consecutive Assembly elections in 1990 and 1993 from the Tapkara constituency in undivided Madhya Pradesh. Vishnu Deo defeated UD Minj, the sitting Congress MLA, this time in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023.