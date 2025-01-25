Vishwa Hindu Parishad Margdarshak Mandal Meeting at Maha Kumbh: Saints Urge Hindu Families to Have At Least Three Children

The Central Margdarshak Mandal of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) convened a meeting on Friday at the MahaKumbh Mela premises, where several key decisions were made. The gathering saw the participation of prominent saints from across the country. Some saints highlighted that the Central Margdarshak Mandal has consistently guided society, addressing the religious, social, cultural needs, and challenges faced by the Hindu community globally.

Key Decisions from VHP Central Margdarshak Mandal Meeting

The Central Margdarshak Mandal of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced several significant resolutions during its meeting at the MahaKumbh Mela premises:

Campaign to Free Hindu Temples from Government Control: An awareness campaign was launched to liberate Hindu temples from government control. The campaign, which began in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, aims to abolish laws enabling government interference in temple management and to hand over their administration to devout devotees.

Addressing Population Imbalance: Concerns were raised over the declining birth rate in Hindu society. The saints said the need for Hindu families to have at least three children to maintain population balance.

Amendments to Waqf Board Laws: Amendments aimed at curbing the unlimited powers of the Waqf Board were welcomed. The saints also advocated for the passage of a law to ensure these reforms are implemented.

Commitment to Temple Development: Since the 1984 Dharma Sansad, the sant samaj, Hindu society, VHP, and RSS have been working toward establishing temples in Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi. With the Ram temple in Ayodhya completed, the board reaffirmed its dedication to continuing efforts for the other two temples.

Appeal for Social and Environmental Causes: The saints urged society to actively promote social harmony, environmental protection, and the development of a strong national character

The meeting saw the participation of several prominent figures, including Acharya Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Vishokanand, VHP Central President Alok Kumar, and Central General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra.