Vistara-Air India Merger Finalised; Bookings for Vistara Flights To Stop From September 23

On November 12, Vistara will merge with Air India. Starting September 3, passengers will be gradually redirected to Air India's website for booking tickets, although flights will continue to operate under the Vistara name until November 11. This merger, announced in November 2022 by Singapore Airlines, aims to create a leading full-service airline in both domestic and international markets. For flights booked with Vistara on or after November 12, 2024, the flight numbers will switch to Air India’s, but the aircraft, schedule, and crew will remain unchanged until early 2025. Tickets already purchased for international travel with Vistara will be honored and rebranded as Air India tickets. There are currently no plans to cancel tickets or alter routes.

During the transition period, both Vistara and Air India will provide support, consistent communication, and convenience to their customers. Vistara's frequent flyer program, Club Vistara, will be discontinued and integrated into Air India's Flying Returns program, although Club Vistara will continue to operate normally until the integration is complete. An email from Vistara on May 15, 2024, stated that the merger process and integration are underway, pending some regulatory approvals.

Following the merger, Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in the newly merged Air India, investing over Rs 2,000 crore. Customers will receive regular updates through Vistara and Air India's websites, social media channels, and email as the merger progresses. The merger received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June, after receiving conditional approval from Singapore's competition regulator CCCS in March.