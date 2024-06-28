Vistara Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Flight Gets Bomb Threat

A bomb threat was reported on the Vistara Flight that reached Mumbai from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, June 28. The police are checking the passengers soon after the flight landed. The cops are searching for things, including the luggage of the passengers. As soon as the flight landed, the passengers were informed about the bomb threat.

A Vistara airlines crew found a note in the flight saying 'bomb on board' , said an official of Sahar police station. As the flight landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 3.15 pm, the airline informed the police.

A search of passengers and their luggage was underway though nothing suspicious had been found so far.