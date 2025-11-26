VIT Campus Unrest: Students Accuse Staff of Assault, Silence and Negligence; Holiday Declared After Riots

A major disturbance erupted at VIT University in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday night after students accused the administration of providing unhygienic meals and contaminated drinking water, which they believe triggered a jaundice outbreak. The situation escalated rapidly as several students claimed that the poor living conditions had been ignored for weeks. Tensions rose further when students said their health concerns were dismissed. Following the unrest, authorities declared campus holidays until November 30 to prevent further chaos while the situation continued to draw widespread attention.

Violence intensified as frustrated students set fire to buses, cars, and a motorcycle, damaged an ambulance, and vandalised multiple university properties. Hostel windows, the RO water plant, and other campus utilities suffered extensive destruction. With the situation growing uncontrollable, heavy police presence was arranged, involving teams from five police stations. The violent protest drew a large crowd as the administration struggled to negotiate. The rapid escalation compelled authorities to intervene urgently to avoid further threats to safety and property.

According to protesting students, the root of the chaos lies in prolonged exposure to poor food quality and unsafe water. Many students reported falling sick, alleging that several individuals developed jaundice. Some even claimed that deaths occurred due to contaminated water, further fuelling panic and outrage. Students said repeated complaints were ignored, leading to widespread frustration. The belief that their well-being had been compromised made the situation highly volatile. Allegations of medical negligence and inadequate facilities sparked anger among both students and parents.

The unrest grew even more severe after students alleged that hostel wardens and security guards physically assaulted them when they tried to raise grievances. Several students claimed they were threatened and instructed not to speak about health issues outside the campus. Attempts to meet with senior management reportedly resulted in no direct or satisfactory response. Feeling unheard, nearly 4,000 students assembled and launched a full-scale protest. Their actions soon turned destructive, with multiple properties damaged as students demanded accountability.

Law enforcement agencies struggled to contain the protest as it spiralled. Police teams from Ashta, Jawar, Parvati, Kotwali, and Mandi stations were deployed. Senior officials, including the SDM and SDOP of Ashta, arrived in an attempt to calm agitated students and restore order. Discussions continued late into the night as officers tried to convince students to disperse peacefully. However, tensions remained high due to mistrust between students and campus authorities, making resolution difficult. The administration faced mounting pressure to address the allegations transparently.

Ashta SDM Nitin Tale acknowledged that there were genuine issues regarding food and water quality, but firmly rejected rumours of any student fatalities. He clarified that complaints regarding jaundice and illness were being investigated, and samples of both food and water had been collected for testing. Tale added that misinformation circulating among students contributed to panic. He reassured that corrective measures were being initiated and urged students to avoid relying on unverified claims circulating during the protest.

VIT Bhopal Registrar KK Nair also denied reports of any deaths linked to illness on campus. He said that although some cases of jaundice were treated, none were life-threatening, and the university had already tested food and drinking water. He appealed to the public and media not to circulate exaggerated or misleading information. Police and district authorities are now conducting a comprehensive investigation into multiple aspects—including contamination claims, student health concerns, alleged assault by staff members, and the large-scale damage caused during the protests.