'Vote in Record Numbers': PM Modi Appeals Voters To Cast Franchise in Festival of Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a fervent call to voters on Monday, urging them to turn out in record numbers for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. He specifically appealed to women and young voters, encouraging them to play an active role in the democratic process.

लोकसभा चुनाव के पांचवें चरण में आज 8 राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों की 49 सीटों के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। इस चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वे अपना वोट जरूर डालें और मतदान का एक नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। महिला और युवा वोटरों से मेरी यह विशेष अपील है कि लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2024

"As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I urge all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I especially appeal to women and young voters to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy," read the post by the Prime Minister on X.

As the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls unfolds, anticipation builds for compelling electoral showdowns spanning eight states and union territories. Several constituencies have evolved into battlegrounds of prestige, with political dynasties and seasoned leaders striving to uphold their sway. On Monday, a total of 49 constituencies spread across six states and two union territories will witness the electoral process in action. The contests include Amethi and Raebareli, considered traditional strongholds of Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

