Voting begins in 1st phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections

Voting for the first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh began today across the 20 seats amid strict security. The northeastern state Mizoram assembly polls also take place today. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the Mizoram polls.Former chief minister and BJP leader Dr. Raman Singh, Bhawna Bohra, Lata Usendi and Gautam, Congress's Mohammad Akbar, Savitri Manoj Mandavi, former state unit chief Mohan Markam are among the key leaders in the first phase of Chhattisgarh election.

The second phase for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls will be held on 17 November for the remaining 70 seats.Details shared by the office of the Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer indicate that 25,429 polling personnel have been deployed for the first phase of polls. Officials told PTI that 60,000 security personnel, including 40,000 from Central Armed Police Forces, have been deployed for the smooth conduct of polls in 12 constituencies of Naxal-hit Bastar division.