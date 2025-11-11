Voting underway in Rajasthan's Anta, tight security arrangements at polling stations

Jaipur, Nov 11 Amid tight security arrangements, the voting began at 7 a.m. for the Anta Assembly by-election in Rajasthan, where a total of 2,27,563 voters will cast their votes at 268 polling stations across the constituency.

Among the registered voters, 1,15,982 are men and 1,10,241 are women.

Police personnel have been deployed at all polling parties to ensure the smooth conduct of the by-election. The Central Police Force has taken charge of highly sensitive areas. Facilities such as wheelchairs and assistive devices for persons with disabilities, as well as cradles for infants, have been provided at polling stations. Additionally, five green polling stations have been established to promote environmental awareness.

Elaborate security measures have been implemented for the Anta by-election. A total of 3,077 police officers, 12 Quick Response Teams (QRTs), 43 mobile parties, 43 sector magistrates, 12 supervisory officers, 12 area magistrates, four senior police observers, four senior administrative officers, six additional superintendents of police, and 14 DSPs have been deployed to ensure law and order. The electors began arriving early at polling stations as voting commenced at 7 a.m.

Long queues were seen at several booths, with enthusiastic participation from first-time and young voters. Some youth groups were heard chanting slogans in support of their preferred candidates.

Voting has been peaceful at all polling stations so far.

BJP candidate Morpal Suman Tisaya exercised his franchise at the Government Higher Secondary School polling station in Anta.

It is worth noting that since the 2023 Assembly elections, Rajasthan has witnessed nine by-elections -- and the trend has largely favoured the BJP. Of these, the Congress has lost eight seats, managing to win only one, while the BJP has secured seven victories.

As the battle for Anta intensifies, the outcome will not just decide the verdict for electing one MLA but could also redefine political equations across Rajasthan as both Congress and BJP are seeing these elections as a prestige battle.

