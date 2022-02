VP Naidu condoles demise of former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal, says will be remembered for his commitment to state development

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the demise of former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal and said that he will be remembered for his commitment to the development of the state.

"Saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Hemananda Biswal. In his long political career, he always championed the cause of the people and will be remembered for his commitment to the development of Odisha. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers," Vice President of India tweeted.

Biswal who was 83 years old, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Biswal served as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice- from December 7, 1989, to March 5, 1990, and from December 6, 1999, to March 5, 2000.

( With inputs from ANI )

