VP Radhakrishnan hails ITBP’s sacrifice, commitment to safeguarding borders

New Delhi, Oct 24 Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Friday greeted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on the 64th foundation day of the force, hailing the force’s sacrifice and humanitarian service.

In a message, Radhakrishnan said, “On ITBP Raising Day, I salute the brave heroes of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police who stand as the first line of defence along our Himalayan frontiers.”

“Since its inception, ITBP has exemplified courage, discipline and unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation’s borders and people. Their tireless vigilance, humanitarian service and dedication inspire pride and confidence in the strength and security of India,” he said in a message on X.

May their spirit of sacrifice and excellence continue to guide and protect our nation, said the Vice President.

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962. Currently, the Force guards a 3,488 km-long India-China border, ranging from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from this, the Force also plays an important role in various internal security duties and operations against Left-Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh. Most of the ITBP’s Border Out Posts (BOPs) are located at altitudes ranging from 9,000 ft to 18,800 ft, where temperatures drop to minus 45 degrees Celsius in extreme winters, according to the Home Ministry.

The ITBP is a specialised armed police force of the nation that trains its personnel in various disciplines, including mountaineering and skiing, apart from intensive tactical training, thereby creating a distinctive image of the Force.

The Force also conducts relief and rescue operations as 'First Responders' for natural calamities in the Himalayan region. The Force has responded in hundreds of search, rescue and relief operations over the years to provide succour to citizens in distress due to various calamities.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the ITBP.

The Union Home Minister, in his message, posted on X, extended greetings to the ITBP.

“Greetings to the ITBP personnel on their Raising Day. Securing the dignity of the nation in merciless terrains and unforgiving climates, the Himveers of the ITBP have set glorious precedents in courage and commitment to the nation. Salutations to martyrs who gave their lives for the country.”

Acknowledging the service being rendered by the force to the nation, the J&K L-G said the ITBP's unwavering commitment ensures the nation's security.

