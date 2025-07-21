VS Achuthanandan Passes Away: Former Kerala Chief Minister and Veteran CPI(M) Leader Dies at 101

VS Achuthanandan Passes Away: Veteran Communist leader and former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan died on Monday at the age of 101, the CPI(M) said, PTI reported. According to the reports, Achuthanandan had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram since late June. He suffered a cardiac arrest on June 23, and his condition remained critical.

Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Marxist leader Achuthanandan dies at 101, says CPI(M). pic.twitter.com/zGGjx6lqe6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2025

Achuthanandan was one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964 after the split from the undivided Communist Party. He remained a prominent figure in Kerala politics for decades and was respected for his strong stand on social justice and workers' rights.

He served as Kerala's chief minister from 2006 to 2011. He was a seven-time MLA and contested ten elections in his political career, winning seven of them. In recent years, he had stepped away from public life due to age and health issues.