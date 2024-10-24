Waaree Energies IPO Allotment Likely Today: Here's How to Check Status Online

Waaree Energies IPO has become a major talking point today as it has received one of the highest numbers of applications, amounting to Rs 97.34 lakh. The IPO allotment status is expected to be released soon today (October 24). Waaree Energies' three-day IPO closed for investment on Wednesday, October 23.

Founded in 1990, Waaree is the largest solar panel manufacturing company in India. The company's IPO was oversubscribed 76.34 times on its final day, driven by strong interest from institutional investors. The price band for this IPO was set between Rs 1,427 and Rs 1,503 per share.

According to NSE data, bids were placed for 160 crore shares against 2.10 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was oversubscribed 208.63 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 62.48 times. The retail investors (RII) category saw an oversubscription of 10.79 times. Waaree Energies raised Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors last Friday.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: 9 new public issues including Waaree Energies, 3 new listings scheduled for next week.

How to Check Waaree Energies IPO Allotment Status

The IPO allotment status can be checked online via Link Intime's website and the BSE website. Investors can view their allotment status by entering their PAN card number or allotment number on Link Intime's website or their application and PAN number on the BSE website.

Here Are the Steps to Follow to Check IPO Status

1. Open the link to the official registrar of the issue on this URL: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/

2. Select the company name (Waaree Energies) from the dropdown.

3. Fill in your details, including your PAN number or application number. You can also enter DP client ID.

4. Press the submit button.

5. Your allotment status will be shown in the window.

Steps to Check on the BSE Website

1. Open the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) (https://www.bseindia.com/)

2. Click on the investors tab.

3. On the Investor Services dropdown, click on Status of Issue Application.

4. Click on Application Status Check.

5. Select Equity in the issue type.

6. Enter the required details, including the Issue Number.

7. Enter your PAN number and click on Search to view the status

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Waaree Energies’ IPO indicates a potential bumper listing. According to InvestorGain.com, the GMP today stands at Rs 1,560, which suggests the shares could be listed at Rs 3,063, offering a potential profit of approximately 103% on the listing day.