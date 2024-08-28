Wall Collapse In Patna Injures 30 During Religious Function in Punpun

At least 30 people were injured on Wednesday when a wall collapsed during a religious function in the Punpun area, near Shripalpur on the outskirts of Patna, Bihar. The incident took place at 2.15 pm, according to local authorities. Senior police officials promptly arrived at the scene and ensured that all injured individuals were transported to a local medical facility for treatment, stated Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra.

