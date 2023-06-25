"Want to ask if...": Rajnath Singh launches scathing attack on Congress over Emergency

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly criticized the Congress party for claiming that democracy is in danger and questioned how they are having governments in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh.

Speaking at public meetings in Agra on the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency and the completion of nine years of the Modi government, Singh referred to the Emergency imposed by the Congress on June 25, 1975, as a dark day for the country.

"Today was the day when on June 25, 1975 democracy was strangled by declaring an emergency in the country. But the opposition says that democracy is in danger from BJP and democracy is being strangled. But I say If this was the case then how governments were formed in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal," he said.

He also stated that the Emergency will always be remembered as a dark chapter when millions of leaders were picked up and put in jail.

Recalling the Emergency period , he said, "I also used to work as a district president in a district at that time. I was 23 years old at that time. I was kept in an isolation ward in prison for two and a half months. After being in jail for 16 months, I came out."

Attacking the Congress and other like-minded parties, he said, "a meeting of opposition parties was called with an agenda to remove PM Modi from power at any cost. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced the honour of the country all across the world. India, which appeared in 11th place in 2014 in terms of economy, stands fifth in the world today".

In an attack against the opposition parties, referring to the opposition meeting, he said, "Jugnuon ne sharab pee lee hai, ab woh suraj ko bhi gaaliyan denge' (Fireflies are drunk and now will abuse the sun)."

He lauded the schemes of PM Modi- led government include tap water in every house, free ration and other welfare schemes.

"Whatever the BJP says, it does. We promised to abolish Article 370, and we did and the tricolour is being hoisted in J&K. Similarly, a uniform civil code is part of the Constitution of India, why opposition parties are criticizing it? We are not stopping anyone from practicing their religion," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor