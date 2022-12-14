Wanted in robbery case, man arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 14 A robber, wanted in a sensational robbery case in Delhi's Patel Nagar area, was held by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, said officials on Wednesday.

His five aides were arrested earlier, and he had been on the run for a long time.

A senior police official said that the accused was identified as Amar alias Sonu.

"One Gagan Sharma was robbed of Rs 22 lakh at gunpoint in the Patel Nagar area on June 24. During the course of investigation, all the accused persons except Sonu were arrested. He was at large for the last six months," said the police.

Sonu had got Rs two lakh as his share from the booty.

The police said that Sonu was also wanted in another robbery case that was reported from the Burari area.

Sonu used to work as a helper in mini bus service. He wanted to make easy money and cultivated bad company. He then started committing robberies.

