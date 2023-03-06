Wanted sharpshooter of Nasir gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, March 6 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 42-year-old sharpshooter of Nasir gang from Northeast Delhi's Janta Colony, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Mohd Yusuf. Police have also recovered a sophisticated pistol of .32-bore along with four bullets.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Rajiv Ranjan Singh, said that information about the movements of wanted criminals Yusuf and Akil was received a few months ago.

"It was found that on September 6, 2022, accused Yusuf along with Akil committed a robbery of Rs 14 lakh in North Delhi at gun-point. Thereafter, it was learnt that Akil and Yusuf fled to Mumbai to evade police arrest," said the DCP.

On December 8, 2022, Akil Khan was apprehended from Nizamuddin Railway Station while he was coming from Mumbai.

"During his interrogation, it was revealed that Yusuf had fled to his native village in Akbarpur, Gulawati, Uttar Pradesh to evade his arrest. A team was sent there but he already left the place sensing his arrest. However, teams kept tracking his movement," said the DCP.

The police team on March 1 received specific inputs that Yusuf will visit his friend near Jaffarabad.

"Acting on inputs, a trap was laid and Yusuf was apprehended," said the DCP.

The official said that Yusuf has a long history of committing heinous crimes consistently for more than 13 years.

"He entered into the world of crime in 2009 with his cousin brother Nasir who is a desperate and notorious gangster of North-East Delhi. During that period, the rivalry between Nasir gang and Chennu gang had claimed many lives for both sides," said the official.

In 2017, Yusuf along with Nasir, Hashim alias Baba, Rashid, Adil, Nadir, Badar and Salman killed Imran and Kamar (both members of Chennu Gang) in a broad day shootout in the area of Jaffarabad.

