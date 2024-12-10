Waqf Property Encroachment: 994 Cases Across India, Tamil Nadu Reports Highest Number

The Union government informed Parliament on Monday that a total of 994 Waqf properties across the country have been reported as alienated or illegally encroached upon, with Tamil Nadu alone accounting for the highest number of 734 such properties.

Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that, according to data from the Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI) portal, maintained by respective State Waqf Boards, the country has 8,72,352 registered Waqf properties, including 8.72 lakh immovable and 16,713 movable assets.

According to the data shared by Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of registered Waqf properties on the WAMSI, with a total of 2,32,547 immovable assets. Of these, 2,17,161 are Sunni properties, while 15,386 are Shia properties. West Bengal follows with 80,480 Waqf properties, while Punjab has 75,965. Tamil Nadu ranks next with 66,092 immovable properties.

In reply to a question by Dr John Brittas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Minister said,” As per the information available on the WAMSI portal, 994 waqf properties have been shown as alienated.”

Sharing details about properties that have been reported as alienated and measures taken to recover them, the Minister said, “Section 51(1-A) of the Waqf Act provides that any sale, gift, exchange, mortgage or transfer of the waqf property shall be void ab initio.”

Waqf Board Claims 300 Acres of Land in Latur District

The Maharashtra State Waqf Tribunal is currently hearing a case involving the claim of 300 acres of land in Latur district by the Waqf Board. Notices have been issued to 103 farmers in the area, with the next hearing scheduled for December 20. The revelation that the Waqf Board has claimed land belonging to farmers in Latur has stirred political controversy. Both the Shiv Sena and the ruling BJP have reacted strongly to the development. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the government would not allow any injustice to be done to farmers, stating that the government is for the common man. In response, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused the Waqf Board of spreading misinformation, alleging that many of the properties in question belong to Hindu temples, trusts, and farmers, but have been forcibly registered in the Waqf Board's name.