War against terrorism will continue till last terrorist accepts defeat: J&K DGP

Srinagar, Nov 27 Jammu & Kashmir DGP, R.R. Swain said on Monday that the war against terrorism has not ended as "wars end only after total surrender by one side".

Swain was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Gurupurab function at Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi. He said that wars end only after one side accepts defeat and acknowledges that bloodshed won’t yield any result.

“Despite some losses, our war against terrorism will continue and there is no question of police backtracking from fighting terrorism.

“Peechay hatne ka sawaal he nahi paeda hota (For J&K Police, the question of withdrawing from the fight does not arise).

“At some point of time infiltration may go or come down and this is not something we put in the public domain each time,” he said.

On the sacred day of Gurupurab, the Director General of Police (DGP) said that the police rededicates itself to public service.

He wished the Sikh community happy Gurupurab and said that the universal message of Guru Nanak Devji is that there is no difference between the rich and the poor or on the basis of caste, colour or religion.

