War memorial to come up at Battle of Alaboi site in Assam; 100-ft sword top attraction

To pay tribute to the sacrifices and valour of the Ahom army, the Assam government has of late taken several initiatives which include the building two memorials - one in Guwahati and the other in Jorhat.

On the outskirts of the state capital city, Guwahati where the Battle of Alaboi was fought in the 17th century between the Ahom army and Mughals, a memorial with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore will be set up. The main attraction of the memorial would be a 100-feet height Hengang (Ahom sword) right at the centre of the memorial.

The state government today released a 3D model of the war memorial which was shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his social media handles.

"'Alaboi Ranakshetra' being built at Alaboi, Kamrup at a cost of Rs150 cr over 75 bigha of land and to feature a 100-foot Hengdang will be Assam's glorious tribute to the valour & supreme sacrifice of 10,000 Ahom soldiers martyred in the Battle of Alaboi," Sarma tweeted attaching the 3D model of the to-be-built memorial.

At the Battle of Alaboi fought on August 5, 1669, the Ahoms were routed by the Mughals and lost as many as 10,000 soldiers.

Another memorial of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan would be built in Jorhat at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore.

Lachit Barphukan was the commander-in-chief of the Ahom army in the historic battle of Saraighat fought in 1671. Barphukan along with his brave men put up a very tough resistance against the Mughal invasion into the land of Assam and thwarted their advance.

Lachit Barphukan is revered as one of the greatest military heroes of India.

Meanwhile, the week-long celebrations for the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan began on Friday with various uniformed men and women participating in a march past to commemorate the valour and sacrifice he showed in thwarting the Mughal forces. Various events are being lined up across the state, involving all the institutions starting from police to government departments to schools to cultural organisations.

The last leg of the celebrations will be taken to the national capital - Vigyaan Bhawan -- from November 23 to 25.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate an exhibition on November 23 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah gracing the occasion as chief guest on November 24 and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in the valedictory function on November 25.

Taking war hero Lachit Barphukan Sarma to the national capital on a large scale is part of the efforts of the Assam government to perpetuate the hallowed memory of the warrior both within and outside the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

