"Was a creative genius who won hearts..." PM Modi condoles Satish Kaushik's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran actor Satish Kaushik stating that "he was a creative genius who won hearts".

The Prime Minister further said that the Bollywood actor's works will continue to entertain audiences.

"Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

The renowned actor passed away on Wednesday late night at the age of 66 years after suffering a heart attack. Anupam Kher first took to social media to confirm the death of his decades-old friend on Thursday early morning.

BJP national President JP also mourned the demise of Satish Kaushik and said that he was a true icon of Indian cinema and will be remembered for his exceptional talent.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of actor-director Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a true icon of Indian cinema and will be remembered for his exceptional talent and contributions to the industry. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted Nadda.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed and said that he tickled fans with humour and his art will live on through his filmography.

"Sh Satish Kaushik was an acclaimed actor & director who scripted some of the most memorable cinematic works of our time. He tickled fans with humour & his art will live on through his filmography. My condolences on his demise to his family & well wishers," he said in a tweet.

The sudden news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry and left his fans heartbroken. With his passing, the industry has lost a true legend, a multifaceted artist who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

The actor reportedly fell sick at a friend's place in Delhi, where he came for the Holi celebration on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of the late actor will be brought to Mumbai today for his final rites, said sources.

"Kaushik's body will be sent to Mumbai in an air ambulance from Delhi today" they added.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish grew up with a deep love for the arts. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972 and was an alumnus National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.

Satish started his career as a stage actor, performing in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of making it big in Bollywood.

His first film role came in 1983 with 'Masoom' where he played a small but memorable part. He went on to appear in several films in the 80s and 90s, including classics like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', among others.

But it was his role as the lovable Calendar in the 1987 classic 'Mr. India' that made Satish Kaushik a household name. His portrayal of the bumbling but endearing sidekick to Anil Kapoor's titular character was an instant hit with audiences, and the film went on to become one of the most beloved Hindi films of all time.

Satish's success as an actor opened up doors for him as a writer, director, and producer. He wrote the screenplay for the cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and directed hit films like 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. He also produced several successful films, including 'Tere Naam' and 'Milenge Milenge'.

His legacy will live on through the movies he made, the characters he played, and the lives he touched. Satish Kaushik will always be remembered as a true gem of the Indian film industry, and his memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of his fans and admirers. The Indian film industry has lost a titan, a true master of his craft, and his absence will be felt for years to come.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor