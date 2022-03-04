‘Washing style Yogi ka’: BJP's unique jingle for UP Assembly polls 2022 is unmissable!

The sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was held across 57 seats, sealing the fate of political heavyweights such as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya. Amidst all of this a a video ad-campaign of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election has gone viral. The video has jingles from Detergent powder Nirma's advertisement, Vicks candy advertisement, Vicco turmeric cream advertisement, Vicco Vajranti advertisement, Nerolac paints, Lifebuoy soap advertisment among others.

BJP 1-0 pic.twitter.com/XQBkfBRcO8 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 12, 2022

The video goes on to praise the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Ajay Mohan Bisht. It also points out all the achievements of Adityanath as a CM in ‘ridding the state of crimes’ and ‘protecting women’ or ‘UP ki surakshit beti’ or what the nation knows as the anti-Romeo squad .The video also caught attention of RPG group chairman Harsh Goenka. Harsh Goenka shared this little over 2 minutes video and claimed that the BJP sure scored a goal with this ad campaign ahead of the Assembly elections 2022.

