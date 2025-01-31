Washington DC Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Tragic Mid-Air Collision Between American Airlines Plane and Black Hawk Helicopter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the tragic collision between an American Airlines plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter in Washington, DC, on Thursday, January 30. PM Modi also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and said that we stand in solidarity with the people of the United States.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Deeply saddened by loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington DC. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States. @realDonaldTrump”

Deeply saddened by loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington DC.



Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.



We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States. @realDonaldTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2025

Also Read | Washington DC Plane Crash: Luke Wang Reacts as US Figure Skating Championship Contestants Among Victims of American Airlines Accident.

An American Airlines regional jet collided midair with a helicopter while landing at the Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, claiming the lives of 67 people. So far, 28 bodies of the 67 people who died have been recovered from the river.