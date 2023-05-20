"Wastage of our time..." TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after being questioned for over 9 hrs by CBI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20 : After being questioned for over nine hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that the quizzing by the probe agency was wastage of each other's time.

Addressing reporters after walking out of the CBI office, the nephew of State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that he answered all the questions hurled at him.

"I was questioned for 9 hrs 40 minutes by CBI. This was a total waste of their time (CBI time) and my time. Arrest me if you have proof against me. We will not bow down to you," TMC MP said.

Banerjee also alleged that this is being done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the backdrop of his recently launched Jono Sanjog Yatra, which will resume again on May 22.

"In the name of investigation, they are harassing me. They want to hamper my Jan Sanjog Yatra. This is done by BJP," he said, adding that he is ready to cooperate with the central agency.

He further said that, however, CBI does not interrogate BJP leaders who are involved in many scams.

Launching a strong attack at the Centre, he said, "I will not be a pet dog of Delhi. They (BJP) are not able to suppress us."

Earlier in the day, TMC MP arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) office in Kolkata for questioning in the Kuntal Ghosh letter case.

The CBI summon came after the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the central agencies to quiz the TMC leader in the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

Central agencies previously questioned Abhishek, his wife and his sister-in-law in relation to a coal smuggling scam case.

