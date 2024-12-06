Waste management at Naga village Kisama a challenge as one lakh people visited Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Dec 6 Hundreds of Naga youths in an untiring effort are working ceaselessly to keep Naga Heritage Village, Kisama clean and healthy as over one lakh people including foreigners visited the place to witness the spectacular silver jubilee edition of the 10-day Hornbill Festival of Nagaland.

According to the officials of Nagaland’s Tourism and Art and Culture department, during the first six days, over one lakh people including 1,750 foreigners and over 26,000 domestic tourists from different parts of the country enjoyed the cultural, traditional and customary extravaganza and performances of 17 Naga tribes and other communities of different northeastern states.

A senior official of the Tourism Department on Friday said that to keep Naga Heritage Village, Kisama clean, hygienic and attractive, hundreds of young and proactive youths are working round the clock cleaning up the famed Kisama.

The Waste Management System has been in operation during the Hornbill Festival since Day one.

The Waste Management involves three parties namely Human Matrix, Green Guard and Material Recovery Facility (MRF).

The official said that the Human Matrix looks after the securities and collection of waste management and facility services, while Green Guard are placed in all the logistic locations for easy access to waste management and the Zub Zub takes care of everything on the ground, segregation and rag picking, later the segregated waste are sent to Material Recovery Facility (MRF) where the segregated wastes are weighed and disposed of accordingly.

The management said that most of the wastes collected are plastic water bottles in spite of its ban and asked whether the concerned authority had come up with such a mechanism in tackling the use of single-use plastics as per the government's standing order – ‘Ban on SUP’ (Single-Use Plastics).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commended Nagaland for its emphasis on waste management and sustainability, spotlighted during the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Kisama Heritage Village.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Nagaland, celebrating the festival's vibrant 25-year milestone.

Reflecting on his memorable visit to the festival a few years ago, PM Modi described the Hornbill Festival as a lively showcase of Naga culture and traditions.

He encouraged everyone to experience its vibrancy.

A Nagaland Tourism Department official said that the Prime Minister’s recognition of the State's sustainability initiatives underscores the importance of combining cultural celebration with environmental consciousness.

The Prime Minister said on X: “My best wishes for the ongoing Hornbill Festival and congratulations to the people of Nagaland on this lively festival completing 25 years. I am also glad to see the focus on waste management and sustainability during this year’s festival. I have fond memories from my own visit to this festival a few years ago and I urge others to visit it and experience the vibrancy of Naga culture.”

Showcasing the traditional and diverse culture, customs and vibrant life of Nagaland, the 10-day-long silver jubilee edition Hornbill Festival began on December 1 at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama, 12 km from the capital city Kohima.

