Watch: AG Perarivalan and his family celebrate post Supreme Court verdict

After the Supreme Court ordered the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan, his family was seen celebrating and distributing sweets outside their residence in Jolarpettai. Speaking to the media after the verdict, AG Perarivalan's mother Arputhammal thanked everyone for their support. "I have struggled to get my son justice for over 31 years. You all have supported me. Thank you for that. I don't know what else to say apart from thank you."

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday (May 18) ordered release of AG Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years of life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 to grant relief to Perarivalan."State cabinet had taken its decision based on relevant considerations. In exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate to release the convict," the bench said.On March 9, the top court had granted bail to Perarivalan while taking note of his long incarceration and no history of complaints when out on parole.The top court was hearing the plea of the 47-year-old Perarivalan seeking suspension of his life sentence in the case till the Multi Disciplinary Monitoring Agency probe is completed.

